Group releases balloons in remembrance of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Dozens released balloons Saturday afternoon in remembrance of George Floyd, a man who died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Courtney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, spoke briefly at the balloon release, telling the crowd “Floyd is here with us, he loves us.”

“We are going to celebrate his life and spread, as I keep saying, peace, love and justice around this world,” she said.

The balloon release occurred as tens of thousands of protesters streamed into the nation’s capital and other major cities Saturday in another mobilization against police brutality.