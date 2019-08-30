Breaking News
Group hopes to uncover addition illegal dumping sites in Carter County
Group hopes to uncover addition illegal dumping sites in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More illegal dumping could soon be uncovered in Carter County.

Keep Carter County Beautiful held a meeting on Thursday, discussing what could be two potential illegal dump sites on Poga Road in Butler.

The group’s organizers are expected to survey the area next month for any clues into what led to the dump sites.

It is still unclear what is at those dump sites and the non-profit group will work to secure volunteers with those cleanup efforts.

