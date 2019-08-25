Group calls on people to call Congress members to pass “Hot Cars Act”

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One group is calling for action after 35 children have died across the U.S. in hot cars this year.

The issue has affected Northeast Tennessee recently, with a young boy found dead at a Food City parking lot in north Knoxville earlier this month. Two months ago, a child was also found dead in a car in Morristown.

Now, KidsandCars.org is asking people to contact their local lawmakers and urge them to pass the “Hot Cars Act.”

The federal bill would allow systems to be put into effect to detect a child in a car to prevent any “hot car” death or injuries.

Three children have died in Tennessee this year as a result of hot car deaths, with one death reported in Virginia.