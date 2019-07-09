Groundbreaking set for Isaiah 117 House in Greene County; governor to attend

The Isaiah 117 House in Greene County is getting closer to opening its doors.

The group will host a groundbreaking for its Greeneville location at 9:30 a.m. on July 16th.

According to founder Ronda Paulson, Governor Bill Lee will join county and town leaders for the event.

In June, the ministry received approval from the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission to build the new location.

Isaiah 117 House started in Carter County after Paulson learned children who were waiting to be placed in foster care were forced to wait in a Department of Child Services office.

Paulson told News Channel 11 the goal is to have the Greene County location open by the end of 2019.

The group continues to expand, with a house to serve Coffee, Franklin and Grundy Counties in Tennessee also in the works.