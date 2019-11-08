Greeneville town officials: Depot Street revitalization construction could start by early April 2020

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work is progressing in the heart of Greeneville, aimed at getting more people downtown.

“We’ve just been anticipating the day,” said Catalyst Coffee General Manager Sandy Nienaber.

Nienaber said she is excited for phase one of the town’s multi-phase revitalization project to improve downtown Greeneville. Depot Street is at the center of those plans and is the first phase of the project.

“It will just be great to see foot traffic and people out mingling and just the connections that are being made,” she said.

The first phase includes a face lift of Depot Street, which City Administrator Todd Smith says is a hub for business and activity downtown.

Earlier this week, town officials met with business owners along Depot Street to brief them about the project’s status.

“We consider Depot Street to be the heart and center of our downtown area,” said City Administrator Todd Smith.

Smith estimates the overhaul will cost $2.5 to $3 million.

Project leaders hope to add a ‘wow factor’ to this part of the town, especially the section from Main Street to Irish Street.

That will including specialty, overhead lighting, decorative sidewalks and new infrastructure.

“Our intent is when we have outdoor events, special events,” he said, “that will be the block that will be most attractive to have these outdoor events.”

Once design plans are approved, the town will bid out the project. Smith said construction is expected to start by early-April 2020.

Smith also said you can expect more changes to downtown over the course of the multi-phase revitalization plan.

“Pedestrian access, that will be a component of a future phase,” he said, “Infrastructure that will be important for downtown, public facilities, event facilities, farmers market type of facilities that will be very important for our downtown, we also consider the water feature of downtown, the old spring, to be very important.”

Smith said the construction phase should take 15 to 18 months to complete.

He said the town is working with the engineering company to phase the project so only parts of Depot Street are closed at a time.

“We are going to be fully engaged with our property owners and business owners downtown just to make sure they continue to have access to their business,” he added, “that’s critically important to us.”