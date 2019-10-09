Greeneville Police continue to follow leads in October 2 homicide investigation, release new timeline details

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for potential witnesses of an October 2nd homicide in Greeneville to come forward.

According to Greeneville Police Department Capt. Tim Davis, investigators have determined that Christopher Short was doing laundry at the Celebrity Coin Laundry on East Andrew Johnson Highway starting at about 10:30 p.m. on October 1st.

Capt. Davis told News Channel 11 that they believe he was killed between that time and 7:15 a.m. on October 2nd, when he was discovered.

Authorities are once again requesting that anyone who may have any information to contact the Greeneville Police Department or the TBI, which is assisting in the case.

Capt. Davis said autopsy results are not yet back and they are continuing to follow leads. At this time, police have not revealed any information about how Short was killed.

