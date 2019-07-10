Greeneville PD seeks driver of vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner or driver of a white Dodge Nitro involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday.
According to a post on Facebook from the department, the crash involved injuries to a pedestrian on Summer Street.
If anyone has information regarding the driver or the owner, they can call Detective G. Holt at 423-783-2815.
Tips can also be given to the Tip Line at 423-783-2868 or by messaging the department’s Facebook page.