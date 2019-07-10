Greeneville PD seeks driver of vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner or driver of a white Dodge Nitro involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

According to a post on Facebook from the department, the crash involved injuries to a pedestrian on Summer Street.

The Greeneville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identification of the owner/driver of the below… Posted by Greeneville TN Police Department on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

If anyone has information regarding the driver or the owner, they can call Detective G. Holt at 423-783-2815.

Tips can also be given to the Tip Line at 423-783-2868 or by messaging the department’s Facebook page.