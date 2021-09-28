School officials: Greeneville High School lockdown lifted; student in custody

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) announced Tuesday morning at 7:21 a.m. that Greeneville High School was on lockdown.

According to Greeneville City Schools officials, the administration learned Tuesday morning a report of a student’s intent to bring a weapon to school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and the student is now in custody with the Greeneville police for questioning.

The Greeneville Police Department along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department continue to search the school with canine officers.

All students and staff are safe, the school system said.

The lockdown at Greeneville High School has been lifted and all students and staff are safe. State from Greeneville City Schools Director Steve Starnes

Officers are currently on scene and asked that the community avoid the area until further notice.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are following up on a tip at Greeneville HS. Interviews are being conducted and a search of the high school. There is no immediate danger to anyone. Assistant Chief Mike Crum, Greeneville Police Department

No further information, including what led to the lockdown, has been revealed.

News Channel 11 has reached out to school district officials.

