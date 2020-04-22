Greeneville passes proclamation to crown all eight basketball teams state champs

The state tournament was cancelled along with all other winter tournaments and spring sports

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Usually one team comes away with a state title at the end of the year, but that’s not the case this season.

Since the Tennessee boys state basketball tournament was cancelled, the City of Greeneville passed a proclamation Tuesday night that ruled the Green Devils along with the seven other teams are co-state champions.

Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey realizes this isn’t the same as a state title, but it’s good recognition for all the hard work.

“In life there are no true co-champions from a tournament and we understand that and everybody understands that like I said this is really something more symbolic when you look at the teams that made it to the state tournament,” Woolsey said.

Other squads involved in the proclamation include Sullivan South, Pearl-Cohn, Wooddale, York Institute, East Nashville Magnet, Jackson South Side and Upperman. Woolsey knows every team in the tournament competed hard up until the last moment.

“They did everything they could do on the floor to win a state championship and that opportunity is taken from them. Again, it’s not something that we see as a true gold ball,” Woolsey said.