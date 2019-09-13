Greeneville man arrested on rape charges in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man has been arrested for rape charges in Carter County.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Julian, 28, of Greeneville, was arrested on September 12 in the 2700 block of Highway 11 East.

Julian is charged with two counts of statutory/aggravated rape and two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, a Grand Jury returned the indictments against Julian on September 5th.

The documents show that Julian is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl between January and April 2019.

The documents also reveal that Julian made videos of the incidents.

Julian is being held in the Carter County Jail.