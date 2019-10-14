Greeneville man arrested after exposing himself near Applebee’s Sunday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Sunday night in Greeneville after police responded to a call of a man walking in and out of Andrew Johnson Highway.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to East Andrew Johnson Hwy near the Applebee’s around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers reportedly found a man identified as Thomas Hankins acting “very erratic.”

When officers got out of the car, Hankins allegedly pulled down his shorts and exposed his genitals in full view of the public.

Hankins then took off on foot toward McDonald’s and continued to run after officers reportedly told him to stop.

The report says an officer caught up to Hankins in the McDonald’s parking lot and pointed his taser at him. Officers then took Hankins into custody.

The report says Hankins continued to act strangely and was not making sense while talking, causing officers to believe Hankins was highly intoxicated.

Hankins was charged with indecent exposure, resisting stop, halt and frisk and public intoxication.

Hankins was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.