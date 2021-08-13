Greeneville introduces new transportation service for those 60 years & older

Used car prices have gone up in every state, but not at the same rates. (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new program in Greeneville will provide transportation services targeted to those 60 years and older.

According to a release from the town of Greeneville, MyRide is part of the Senior Volunteer Transportation Network and an effort to provide low-cost rides to those who do not drive.

On top of a $5 charge per ride, citizens pay an annual fee of $25. Participants can receive transport to places like doctor’s offices, grocery stores, pharmacies and more.

The service is stationed at the Roby Center at 203 N. College St.

Drivers for MyRide Greeneville will be “well-screened and trained volunteers age 21 or older who will use their personal vehicles to provide the service,” according to the release.

MyRide is funded through state grants with the support of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Again and Disability (FTAAAD).

To participate as a volunteer driver or sign up for the service, call MyRide Greeneville at 423-588-1028.