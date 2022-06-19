GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first-ever Juneteenth celebration was held at the Big Spring in Greeneville on Sunday.

The event’s theme was ‘A Jubilee of Music, History, and Education’, and guests were able to take part in entertainment and history lessons on the meaning behind Juneteenth.

“This gives an opportunity for people to come together and meet other people that they may never have known and also to understand more what it means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, to empathize, not because you had that experience, none of us necessarily have had all of the experiences of any other person or group,” said Angela Campbell, the vice chair of George Clem Multicultural Alliance.

The event also featured food, live music, poetry, scripture reading, and a kids zone.