Greeneville hosts dozens of vendors for 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Now that spooky season has passed and turkey time approaches, it pays to prep for the holidays.

The 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar sponsored by the Greeneville Women’s Club and General Federation of Women’s Clubs Tennessee will feature a variety of vendors from throughout the region, and all will serve to get you equipped for any decoration needs this winter.

The event began Saturday at Hal Henard Elementary School and runs from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday with tickets priced at $5 each. Children under 12 can enter with an adult for free.

Food offerings at the bazaar include gourmet coffee, soups, sandwiches, BBQ, deep-fried Oreos and much more.

Alongside the culinary choices, vendors will offer a vast selection of merchandise:

Home décor, Christmas decorations and furniture.

Candles, fragrances, wax melts, soaps and bath bombs.

Wood-burned art, hand-forged knives and hand-thrown pottery.

Much, much more.

With dozens of vendors sourced from three states, organizers plan to make their 50th anniversary their best so far.

One highlight of the 50th is a giveaway, with 22 pries to be raffled at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to enter the drawing cost $5 for one, $10 for three. Organizers say the prizes are worth over $5,400 altogether.

All proceeds from the event will go back to Greeneville and Greene County, organizers say.