Greeneville, Greene County mayors urge public to comply with governor’s new executive orders

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville and Greene County mayors are urging people to comply with Governor Bill Lee’s executive order issued Monday afternoon, encouraging people to stay at home but not ordering it.

Both Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Kevin Morrsion made the announcement in a press conference, shortly after the governor’s remarks.

The governor’s orders call for statewide “safer at home” guidelines and the closure of businesses that cannot safely operate during the pandemic.

“The Governor’s orders, being statewide, supersedes or adds to the local orders we’ve had in place in order to prepare you, the general public for such measures as might be necessary for the control of this virus,” said Morrison.

Mayor Morrison declared a continuation of the county’s state of emergency on Friday.

Both Morrison and Daniels urged that all non-essential businesses should close where possible and that residents should stay at home and only leave when it is essential.

The Tennessee Department of Health also announced Greene County had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Morrison also announced that a new testing site will begin operating on March 31st.

“Tomorrow, you will see that there will be a screening and testing site that will be set up on the grounds of the health department that will operate with National Guard personnel for screening and testing,” he said.

The site will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe stressed that people still need to call and be screened before showing up at the new testing site.

You can call the following numbers to be screened:

Ballad: (833) 822-5523 Northeast Regional Health Office: (423) 979-4689 TN Dept. of Health: (878) 857-2945

Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels also announced that the city will hold off on the downtown revitalization plans while the city and county deal with the COVID-19 situation. He says they hope to resume the project in a few months.