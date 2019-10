Books burn in a protest fire at Prospero’s Books in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recent rains have allowed for slightly eased burning regulations in Greeneville.

According to the Greeneville Fire Department, they are now issuing burn permits on a case-by-case basis.

Greeneville had previously issued a burn ban prohibiting any and all burning.

The reversal comes following recent rains.