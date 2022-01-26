Greeneville City Schools will be closed Thursday, Friday due to staffing issues

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to what Greeneville City Schools calls “the inability to adequately staff,” schools in the district will be closed Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28.

According to Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes, the decision to close for the remainder of the week was made following widespread absences among staff caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Starnes says that last Friday there were 56 staff members out district-wide, and 151 students were absent.

ESP will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Eastview only, and the Central Office will report as normal, according to a Tweet from Starnes.

This decision is identical to the one made by Kingsport City Schools, which also decided to close on Thursday and Friday after citing staffing issues caused by COVID-19.

The Greeneville City School’s online COVID dashboard can be accessed by clicking here.

The school district will use inclement weather days for the closures.