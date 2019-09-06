Greeneville City Schools: “Unauthorized” person arrested after entering high school Friday morning

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An “Unauthorized, unidentified individual” has been arrested after entering Greeneville High School this morning.

According to a post by the Greeneville City Schools, the person got into the school about 9:40 a.m. Friday while students were walking into the building.

Today at 9:40 am, it was reported by Greeneville High School that an unauthorized, unidentified individual had entered… Posted by Greeneville City Schools on Friday, September 6, 2019

The post states that all district schools were immediately placed on lockdown.

“Greeneville Police Department quickly apprehended and arrested the suspect,” the release stated.

All students and staff are reportedly safe and the school day will continue on a regular schedule.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Greeneville Police and Greeneville City Schools for more information.