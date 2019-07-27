Greeneville City Schools receive over $1.5 million grant for after school programs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville City School district has been awarded a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

More than a million dollars in federal grant money is on its way to the school district. This grant will provide more than $312,000 per year in federal grant funding for the next five years for a total award of $1,560,000.

This is not the first time Greeneville City Schools has received this grant. They apply every five years.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant is given to title one schools with large concentrations of low-income families, helping those children to meet their educational goals.

“We’re very excited about receiving it. I think the largest benefit is to our students who get the help they need and it really helps them be successful,” said Greeneville City Schools Director Steve Starnes.

The grant will help provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours, offering credit recovery programs, summer school, and the Greeneville Promise.

Starnes explains the Greenville Promise as, “It’s about a three-week program where we’re focused on helping them be successful as they enter high school.”

Greeneville City Schools offer transportation to and from these programs that are no cost to students.

“Our drivers come back and deliver those students home once tutoring is completed. So we try to remove barriers there,” said Starnes.

The grant that will total more than $1.5 million over the five year period will assist in that transportation and the cost of the programs, helping students like cousins Ashley Adams and Breanna Turner.

Ashley says that after school programs have helped her in the past. She hopes those programs can help as she enters high school this coming school year.

“I’m 13 going into 9th. I’m scared. Very scared to go into high school. I mean it’s harder and I got to work hard to get my grades up. For me math tutoring probably because I’m not so good at math. It’s harder for my brain to remember problems and how to solve them because there’s so many,” said Ashley Adams.

Her cousin, Breanna Turner, will be entering 8th grade and says she needs help in English and language arts, saying that after school programs help her stay ahead.

“Because I have ADD and ADHD. So my mind likes to add words to things. I actually really enjoyed it. It’s like some after school activities and you can get help with homework if you need help,” said Turner.

Five out of six of Greeneville City Schools are considered title one schools. These include Highland Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School.