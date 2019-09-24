Greeneville airport to close during construction project

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Municipal Airport will close periodically starting next month due to a construction project.

Town officials announced Tuesday that construction will begin on October 9 and may continue for up to eight weeks.

During that time, the airport will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will operate on a regular schedule on weekends.

Transient takeoffs and landings may be allowed if arranged beforehand with the FBO, Greeneville Aviation. To make arrangements, contact Steven Neesen at 423-329-2580 or Pam Smead at 423-552-441.

Helicopter operations will not be affected.

The project involves the construction of a mid-field connector between the runway and taxiway.

