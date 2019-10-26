Greene County woman injured in head-on crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In Greene County, a man faces charges after a crash from yesterday sent a woman to the hospital.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang driven by an unidentified woman was traveling east on Middle Creek Road and crossed the center line, hitting a Ford Explorer head-on.

THP says Devon White, the driver of the Explorer, now faces charges for driving on a revoked license.

The driver of the Mustang does not face charges at this time and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.