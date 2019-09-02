Greene County Sheriff’s Office to hold retirement party for K-9 Simba on Sept. 26

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9s will be retiring, and the department wants to give him a proper goodbye.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Simba will be retiring because of medical complications.

A retirement party will be held for Simba at Kinser Park on Thursday, September 26 starting at 6 p.m.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

The party will be held at the first pavilion on the left after the “guard shack.”

The sheriff’s office encourages people to stop by, and they say there is plenty of room for dogs to play.

More information is available on the party’s event page.