BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local canine did his part to ensure everyone’s safety over the weekend.

Meet Boomer, a dog the who Greene County Sheriff’s Office says loves to pose.

FUR-REAL FRIDAYBoomer loves to pose for the camera. Model Search, HERE WE COME! 🐶🐾 Posted by Greene County TN Sheriff's Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

Boomer could be spotted during the race out in the parking lot, making sure people were safe by checking for explosives.

Boomer may love attention and posing for cameras, but he loves to work, too. Boomer assisted at the Bristol Race by using his skills to sniff out explosives. Posted by Greene County TN Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at the race over the weekend.