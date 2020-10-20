‘Greene County Schools was Clark’s life’: Community leaders remember passionate supporter of Greene County education after his sudden passing

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime member of the Greene County Public Schools system passed away this weekend, after a fight against COVID-19.

City and community leaders shared their memories about the huge impact he had.

“He fought extremely hard for kids in our community, whether it was financially or a facility standpoint.”#Greene County school board member, Clark Justis (in green), passed away this weekend from COVID-19. At 6 — we hear from school and city leaders about his lasting impact. pic.twitter.com/BGelLeyjwc — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) October 19, 2020

The late Clark Justis served in a variety of roles. His relentless love for students and education was felt all across Greene County and will continue for years to come.

More than three decades of Greene County Public Schools knowledge, forever gone.

“Greene County Schools was Clark’s life,” Greene County Director of Schools Dave McLain said. “Clark started teaching at McDonald Elementary School. He was there as a teacher and a coach. He ended up going to West Greene High School as a coach. Next thing you know, he got into administration.”

He was known to know the education system more than anyone in the county.

“The thing that’s interesting about Mr. Justis is that he was…we kind of look at Greene County as four areas in our community as East, North, South, and West and he worked in three of the four areas. So, Clark knew a lot of people,” McLain said.

Justis held each position with great distinction and honor, allowing no barriers for the young minds of Greene County Public Schools.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said: “He spoke truth to power, often. He would chew my tail when I needed to hear it, when he thought we weren’t giving education what he thought they were due.”

Most of all, his admirable character is what resonated with everyone he met in the county.







“Clark was just a good guy,” McLain said.

Morrison said: “We’re all certainly crushed in spirit and much prayer for him and his family. I know they are devastated. This was quite a shock to not just us and his family but the entire communities.”

Justis had served six years on the Greene County School Board and due to his passing, was unable to complete his final two. Community members tell me replacing such an ardent supporter of students and faculty, in the community will be difficult.

According to Morrison, the county commission will declare a vacancy in the school board district to appoint someone for Justis’ remaining two years of office in the near future.