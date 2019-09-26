Greene County non-profit preparing to help those in need this winter

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County non-profit group is looking ahead to the winter months and beginning its work for the season.

The Greene County Firewood Ministry hosted an event Wednesday night to start the season.

According to group leaders, 1,600 loads of firewood was distributed to 400 homes in Greene County.

“We do not charge a dime for what we do,” David Andrew said. “The only way we’re able to do, perform this ministry or conduct this ministry is through the donations that come in from local churches and the community-at-large.”

The ministry only delivers to Greene County residents. It relies on donations from people across the region to stay in operation.