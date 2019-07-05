Greene County man facing charges in vehicle thefts investigation

A Greene County man is facing charges related to vehicle thefts after deputies found stolen 4-wheelers and a car at his home.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies executed warrants at a home on Glendale Drive in Mosheim on July 4.

They were looking for Christian James Morrow, 19, for violation of probation and failure to appear.

A deputy found Morrow in the home and arrested him without incident.

Two 4-wheelers and a Honda Civic, all which had been reported stolen, were also found at the property.

According to GCSD, Morrow is now charged with theft by possession in addition to the probation violation and failure to appear charges he was wanted for.