Greene County Courthouse Annex closed for cleaning starting January 4

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Courthouse Annex will be closed beginning on Monday, Jan. 4 for cleaning, according to a press release Saturday night.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison released the following statement:

With community spread so intense, it is impossible to know how, where and when our employees have come in contact with COVID-19, but we are experiencing a level of spread among employees in the annex and courthouse that dictates the necessity to deep clean and disinfect large portions of each facility. Most likely, with the nearly incessant foot traffic in and out and around the annex and courthouse, there has been a near constant presence of COVID-19 in and near our workspaces for several weeks despite our best efforts to clean, sanitize, and wear masks and avoid infection. In addition, travel, gatherings, and increased activities related to the Thanksgiving holiday four to six weeks ago created a supercharged vehicle for spreading COVID that materialized locally in record cases, hospitalizations, and increased deaths across Northeast Tennessee and in Greene County at the middle of December. This has resulted in more and more of our employees becoming exposed and facing sickness and department heads managing dwindling staff to provide services. In response to this, we reimplemented rotational/contingency staffing on December 11 to attempt to safeguard the public, our employees, and continue to provide services albeit on a somewhat reduced scale. It is clear this is not enough as more sporadic outbreaks continue and force more lengthy closures. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison

The mayor did not reveal how long the closure will continue, only that it will remain closed throughout the cleaning process.

Employees will work remotely until reopening.

The county included the following information:

Citizens/members of the public are asked to conduct business with Greene County Government Offices temporarily by mail or on-line. The annex will reopen as soon as possible, and there will be a press release announcing reopening.

General Sessions Court has confirmed that late license and tag registration renewals have and are being given very reasonable discretion for payment and renewal.

Disruption to tag and license renewals should be very brief for those requiring in-person services.

The County Employee Health Clinic will also be closed. Employees needing refilled meds should contact OCC Med on Coolidge Street for refill instructions.

County departments needing purchase orders are asked to conduct business through the phone or on-line.

All other offices are asked to work remotely from home until such time as you are notified to return after deep cleaning and sanitization services are complete.

The following offices are affected: