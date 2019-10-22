Greene County Commission resolution asking mayor to remove censured commissioner from committees fails

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A resolution presented by Greene County commissioners that would ask for a censured commissioner be removed from committees failed to pass Monday night.

According to county mayor Kevin Morrison, the resolution presented by commissioners Robin Quillen and Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers would have requested the mayor to removed Clifford “Doc” Bryant from commission committees.

This follows him being censured by the commission in September over unpaid taxes.

Morrison told News Channel 11 that the resolution failed to pass by one vote.

Under the law, commissioners can’t try again to have Bryant removed from committees.

