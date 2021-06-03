Greene County 911: Multiple fire departments respond to vacant house fire Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several fire departments in Greene County responded to a structure fire on Old Snapps Ferry Road on Thursday.

According to Greene County 911 dispatchers, crews were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road around 12:18 a.m.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 the burning house was vacant.

Viewer Jake Hughes sent News Channel 11 the following video of the fire early Thursday:

Greene County 911 said the following departments responded to the scene:

Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department

Debusk Rehab

Greene County EMS (on standby)

No injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department said they cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the responding departments for more information.