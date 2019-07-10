Greene Co. teacher reportedly asks student for photo ‘with her PJs off’

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A Greene County man turned himself into authorities Thursday morning after investigators say he asked a former student for a photo in her bikini, and others online.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Brandon Sizemore of Greeneville, communicated with a former student through Facebook asking “her to send him a pic with her pajamas off and…more pics of her in her bikini.”

The complaint was filed back on December 28th, where the mother of the alleged victim reported the suspect, Brandon Sizemore, was an ex-teacher of her juvenile daughter.

The report states that, “suspect Brandon Sizemore also told her daughter not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble.”

A warrant was issued for Sizemore and he was charged with ‘Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor’.

Sizemore turned himself into authorities Thursday morning, and bonded out on a $5,000 bond.

Sizemore is scheduled to be arraigned in sessions court this week.

According to his arrest report it lists Sizemore’s employer as ‘Greene County Schools’.

We reached out to Director of Greene County Schools, David McLain, late Thursday who did confirm Sizemore was a teacher in the school system but remains on leave and is ‘no longer in front of kids’ pending the outcome of this investigation.

McLain also noted that the former student mentioned in the police report was not a student in the Greene County school system.