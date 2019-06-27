Greene Co. investigators ask for help identifying vandals

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County investigators are asking for help locating whoever is behind several cases of vandalism.

In the last week, multiple acts of vandalism have occurred in the Whitehouse Rd/Babbs Mill Rd area. Anyone with… Posted by Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department on Thursday, June 27, 2019

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, someone has been spray painting buildings and streets in the area of Whitehouse Road and Babbs Mill Road.

If you can help detectives track down the suspects, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office by calling 423-798-1800.

Information made be given anonymously by calling or texting a hotline at 423-972-7000.