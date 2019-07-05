Greene Co. deputies looking for suspect in stolen equipment case

Jacob Eugene Schuck (Greene County Sheriff’s Department)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has named a suspect in the case of $23,000 worth of stolen equipment.

According to a post, GCSD is looking for Jacob Eugene Schuck, 33, in connection to the theft. He is being charged with theft over $10,000.

In June, GCSD posted they were looking for tips after a fuel pump, excavator and bulldozer were stolen from property on Jonesbridge Road.

If you know where Schuck is, you’re asked to call Det. Sgt. Jimmy Morgan at (423) 798-1800 or your local law enforcement.

