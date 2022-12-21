GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim.

“Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s a lot of hurting people, so our prayers are going out to the family. We don’t know who they are but we do hope in the future we have an opportunity to reach out to them.”

Firefighting crews were dispatched to Eastside around 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a fire, and when they arrived they found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire against the side of the church’s fellowship hall. When the fire was out, they found suspected human remains inside.

Fox told News Channel 11 that surveillance cameras caught the car driving into the church’s nativity scene before backing up and driving into the corner of the building. Shortly after it did so, Fox said the entire vehicle burst into flames.

An autopsy is underway to determine the identity of the body found in the wreckage, but in the meantime Fox said his thoughts turn to those connected to the crash.

“We want to communicate our sorrow for what happened to their family member,” Fox said. “And see if there’s any way we can minister to their needs.”

Until they know the victim’s identity, however, Fox said the church is focusing on rebuilding.

“The fire made it into the building, up into the roof system,” Fox said. “It received quite a bit of damage. Of course, it was dark last night so we couldn’t tell everything that was going on. Today certainly has revealed quite a mess.”

Regardless of the damage, Fox said their Christmas service and ministry will continue.

“The buildings and things, that’s not a big deal to us,” Fox said. “Ministry is people, it’s not buildings.”