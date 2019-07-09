Green Spring Rd and Cook Street Extension open in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The new Cook St Extension and Green Spring Rd configuration will be open to public traffic starting today.

According to a release from the city of Abingdon, motorists should still use caution in the area since contractors will still be finishing the project.

Photo: Tenille Montgomery

The project should be completed by August 3, 2019.

There will be intermittent lane closures until the work is completely finished.

The part of the road leading into the Meadows will stay closed to public traffic for the time being.