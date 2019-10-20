RECALL: Great Value recalls select pork and turkey products due to possible salmonella contamination

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may want to double-check your freezer! A popular food brand is recalling a handful of products due to possible salmonella contamination.

George’s Prepared Foods, based out of Caryville, Tennessee, says they’re recalling different brands of Great Value frozen foods.

This includes 24.92-ounce packages of Great Value fully cooked pork sausage patties, turkey patties and breakfast turkey patties.

35.6-ounce packages of pork sausage patties are also affected.

These products were shipped nationwide to stores, including Walmart chains in Tennessee and Virginia.

More information on the products can be found on the USDA’s website.