Great Smoky Mountains National Park plans prescribed burns in Cades Cove

GAITLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Approximately 660 acres of fields on the western end of Cades Cove will be burned by fire management staff of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone, according to the National Park Service.

The burning will happen between Wednesday, November 6th and Friday, December 20th, weather permitting. Operations are expected to be conducted on three separate days.

The burns aim to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove.

You can expect to see firefighters and equipment in the areas of Hyatt Lane and the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road.

The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use during this time, but visitors may experience brief delays and temporary closures.

More information can be found on the use of prescribed burns in the park by visiting the park website.