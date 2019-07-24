Grant for Greene Technology Center to provide new equipment to help students

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This month alone, the Greeneville School System has announced two major grants that will soon have a big impact.

Greeneville City Schools announced a “21st Century Community Learning Center Grant” will provide the school system with $312,000 a year, over the next five years.

The money will be used for after school tutoring and summer school programs.

We also learned the state awarded the Greene Technology Center another grant, and how the money will be used.

“The most realistic things that we can get them to work with,” health science teacher, Andre Colston said.

Ahead of the school year, the Greene County Technology Center now has nearly $50,000 to spend towards new equipment; that is $48,034.16 to be exact.

Colston said, “It gives our health science students a much better opportunity to be much more prepared when they go on to pursue their careers and whatever they choose in health care.”

It will also allow students in rural communities to have the same opportunties in STEM and STEAM careers, as those in unrban areas.

“It gives the students.. they go out on more of a leveled playing field. When they go straight into the industry. Most of my students go into post-secondary education,” computer science teacher, Chris Dotson said. “And it gives them a better chance of success once they get into those college level programs.”

The Perkins Reserve GRant will help in various ways. The health science department is looking at a getting new CPR equipment and a new stretcher.

The computer science department will receive new equipment that will allow them to move on to even more challenging courses like cybersecurity and networking courses.

“We’re going to be getting some rack-mount servers, which is what it better simulates what the industry is actually using, instead of having individual computers that uses a server,” Dotson said. “We’ll also be able to some more lab stations like this that the students can disassemble, assemble, troubleshoot, tear down, rebuild, everything like that.”

By the time graduation arrives for these students, they will be more career-ready.

Nicks said, “One of the only high schools in the county that allows that, and then they are allowed to give back in the community, with the skills that they learn here.”

The Perkins Reserve Grant was funded by through the Tennessee Department of Education. The first $15,000 of the grant will provide high school students with state recognized industry certification opportunities, according to Greeneville City Schools.

The other $33,034.16 will go towards purchasing equipment for the health science program and computer information technology program.

GTC provides 12 different programs and accepts students from the five high schools of Greene County; Chuckey Doak, North Greene, Greeneville, South Greene and West Greene High Schools.