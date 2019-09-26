Grandfather Mountain offering Fall Color walks this Autumn

Grandfather Mountain invites leaf-lookers to see brilliant fall color from one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the South. Photo by Jim Morton | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) – Fall colors are starting to show up in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina.

That includes at Grandfather Mountain. The park is offering Fall Color Rambles October 1st through 11th at 1 p.m. They are included with park admission.

Starting locations will vary by date, so those planning to join in should ask at the park’s entrance gate where it will start.

The walks are led by the park’s naturalist staff and give visitors a chance to learn more about color changes. Participants will also explore the different types of plants and trees native to the mountain.

“Our goal is to inspire inquiry,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education and natural resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “During the ramble, we want our guests to explore more and learn more, so they can fully appreciate the beauty they’re seeing.”

Grandfather Mountain concludes its Fall Color Ramble on October 12 with nature programs for all ages. Activities include leaf-printing for children and guided hikes for all. Those hikes will begin at the park’s Nature Museum.

The park will also host special guests from the scientific community, including Dr. Howie Neufeld, professor of biology at Appalachian State University and North Carolina’s esteemed “Fall Color Guy.”

Those interested in the events can find more information here.