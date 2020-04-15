Governor Lee: Schools ‘recommended’ to remain closed through end of school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday afternoon that he’s recommending school districts remain closed across the state for the remainder of the school year.

The governor had previously called on schools to close through April 24. Governor Lee stated that this was a recommendation and that he expected all school districts to close for the remainder of the school year.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said that schools will reopen next school year and students will enter their new grades. The safety and wellbeing of students is a ‘top priority’ and a new Child Wellbeing Task Force will be created in the next few weeks to help check on students and support them.

Governor Lee said he spoke with US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos about sources of funding for education and is expecting to get information about federal funding ‘any day now.’

Many districts are already making plans for what the fall semester is going to look like in this “new normal.” Governor Lee said that the state will be working with school districts to ensure a smooth transition into the next school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.