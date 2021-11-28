Governor Bill Lee to visit Carter County Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will visit Elizabethton on Tuesday, his office confirmed Sunday night.

The Governor will tour Carter County’s Workforce Development Center on Highway 91 that afternoon.

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby told News Channel 11 the Governor will learn about plans to create a centralized career and technical campus for county high schools at the Workforce Development Complex.

The Mayor previously said the goal is for students to be able to graduate with a high school diploma and a two-year associate’s degree or a high school diploma and a career certification allowing them to immediately enter the workforce.

“It will really be a game-changer for Carter County,” Woodby said last September. “We will be closing those skills gaps in our workforce and providing these students with a career path where they can make a living.”

County and state leaders have been pitching the plan for months. Woodby said the Governor will be asked to fund the $20 million project as part of his upcoming budget.

The project involves Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.