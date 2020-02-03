Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address tonight in Nashville

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Today marks a big day in the state capitol as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee plans to outline his top priorities for 2020.

Tonight at 6 p.m. CST, Lee will deliver the State of the State Address from Nashville.

Lee is expected to touch on topics like criminal justice reform and education.

When asked what the Governor will tackle, his office issued the following statement to News Channel 11 Friday:”

“He’ll be sharing his vision for the state, with a particular focus on investing in public education, making our communities safer by laying out a reform agenda that is smart on crime and tough on crime and continuing to keep Tennessee moving in the right direction by growing our economy and creating jobs.”

The Governor’s office also said he is committed to all three grand divisions of Tennessee, which is why he is travelling to our region later this week to deliver the East Tennessee State of the State in Johnson City at the Millennium Center.

Monday also marks an important deadline for Tennesseans who wish to make their voices heard across the state.

Feb. 3 is the deadline to register to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, taking place in March. Voters will decide who will represent both political parties in the November presidential election.

Also happening Monday in Nashville is the inaugural Disability Day Summit where hundreds of advocates plan to gather in support of healthcare rights for children and adults with disabilities.

At the summit they will hold sessions advocating for their needs. They hope to convince lawmakers to expand the Katie Beckett Waiver. They also do not support Governor Lee’s consideration of funding TennCare through a block grant; something they argue will hurt those with disabilities.

Advocates say a main focus of theirs is to get people to make their case to lawmakers by addressing their needs first hand.

“The purpose of this summit is to get comfortable with approaching that and getting a sense of empowerment so you can go in and speak to them and let them meet your children and let them know what your needs are,” says Michelle Gross, a local advocate.

The summit is led by people with disabilities, for people with disabilities, through the Tennessee Disability Coalition. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

