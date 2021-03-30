Gov. Lee gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Republican said he had the initial Pfizer shot Saturday and will get the second dose in a few weeks.

He didn’t surround the inoculation with any fanfare, as he did when he tweeted out a photo of his flu shot last November.

Lee, who is 61, has said he was waiting his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine. All but a handful of Tennessee counties have now begun opening up vaccinations to anyone 16 or older.