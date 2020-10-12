Good Samaritan Ministries prepares for challenging holiday season ahead

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) In a challenging year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday season will be especially rough for families in need and even those who have never had to ask for help before.

Good Samaritan Ministries is already working to prepare their Thanksgiving food boxes to be distributed to hundreds of families this year.

“We have seen a substantial amount of families come to us for assistance because of the pandemic due to job loss. We are just here to help and we are getting ahead of the curve,” said CEO of Good Samaritan, Aaron Murphy.

The non-profit has faced a host of challenges as they had to adjust to a new way of serving the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What will be different about this holiday season will be ensuring that all our neighbors are safe, that all our volunteers and new protocols keep them safe, we are just having to do things a little different,” said Murphy.

Their packing centers for the boxes have been significantly spread out so volunteers are able to keep social distance.

Good Samaritan is always in need of volunteers and donations to make sure they can help families in need. More information can be found on their website.

If you are in need of a food box for your family, reach out to Good Sam at 423-928-0288, EXT. 220. Ask to be added to the callback list for the holiday programs and a social worker will contact you to determine if your family is eligible. More information can be found here.