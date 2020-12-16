Good Samaritan Ministries moves to virtual “Be a Light” Christmas marketplace

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Good Samaritan Ministries’ “Be a Light” Marketplace is a Christmas program that serves registered under-resourced parents and guardians in the region.

Good Sam partners with families in need to make sure they are able to provide Christmas for the kids and teens in their life. The unique part is, the families actually get to hand pick the presents they know their kids would love, all for free.

In a normal year, “Be a Light” Marketplace is held in person where parents come, choose the gifts, and have them wrapped. Good Sam had to move to a virtual format this year to protect the safety of those they serve and their staff.

Even virtually, parents are still involved this year in picking out exactly what they know their kids want this Christmas.

“To give parents an opportunity to pick out gifts for their children and teens, it’s a good opportunity to have. It’s a sense of pride, a sense of involvement,” says Aaron Murphy, president of Good Samaritan Ministries.

The gifts are packaged up, and parents set up a time to come pick up the gifts from Good Sam.

The marketplace focuses primarily on gifts for teenagers, which they say is an underserved and more difficult group to buy for in our community.

Because of the pandemic, the organization is seeing more new families reach out for the first time this year than ever before.

“We want to do whatever we can to give a sense of normalcy to families who have been interrupted due to job loss, or the pandemic, or any kind of situation or circumstance that has brought burden to their household,” says Murphy.

Good Sam is able to provide Christmas for these families in need because of donations. Donate online, in person, by phone at (423) 928-0288 or mail a check to Good Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN. 37605.