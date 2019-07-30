Good Samaritan Ministries making final push for back to school donations

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) Good Samaritan Ministries is working to make sure area children in need are prepared to head back to the classroom.

The ministry has a goal of providing school supplies and clothes to 700 children this year. They are making a final push for donations in hopes the community will stand behind them.

The week of July 30, Texas Burritos & More in Downtown Jonesborough is serving as a drop-off point for school supplies like backpacks, clothing, socks, shoes, pencils, paper and more.

The restaurant also will donate a portion of their sales from the week to Good Sam.

Aaron Murphy, CEO of the ministry, says they still have nine thousand dollars to raise in their annual drive.

“These children are desperate for much needed resources so they can start a good and successful school year. We are calling for help from our community,” says Murphy.

Donations of school supplies can also be taken to Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City at 100 North Roan Street. Monetary donations can be made on their website.