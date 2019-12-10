Good Samaritan Ministries hosting unique Christmas marketplace for families in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) For parents struggling to provide Christmas gifts for their children this holiday season, Good Samaritan Ministries hopes to be a light.

The “Be a Light” marketplace is giving those parents a chance to still pick out presents for their kids, at no cost.

Pre-registered parents will hand-pick those gifts alongside a volunteer on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. They will even be wrapped so the parents have every need covered.

Good Samaritan Ministries hopes this is an empowering moment in a time of need- and asks every parent participating to in turn volunteer time helping the organization.

For more information on the program and how you can help, visit their website.