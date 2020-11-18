Good Samaritan Ministries halfway to goal of distributing 700 Thanksgiving meals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Good Samaritan Ministries has distributed 350 of their goal of 700 Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need ahead of the holiday.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for the organization making sure local families have a hot, Thanksgiving meal to enjoy. They have had to stagger their distribution this year, limit their number of volunteers, and are also seeing a lag in donations.

Throughout this week and leading up to Thanksgiving, Good Sam is distributing a number of boxes to home-bound recipients and others are coming to pick up their boxes at varying times so there is no line.

“In the midst of one of the most challenging years we have had as a country in a long time, let’s not interrupt the Thanksgiving opportunity and experience,” said president Aaron Murphy.

Right now Good Sam is still hoping to raise another $20,000 to fund their holiday feeding program for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The ministry hopes in a year unlike any other, this meal provides a sense of normalcy for families who are struggling.

Good Sam also reports they are seeing a record number of new families reaching out for help.

“The pandemic does play in to first-time families who are coming to us with this need. We as a community believe that if we pitch in and lock arms and hearts and hands together we can make a difference and we should do that,” said Murphy.

The boxes are complete with a turkey, a host of sides and even a Bible.