Good Samaritan gets head start on back-to-school preparations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – Imagine going to school and not having the clothes or supplies you need to succeed in the classroom.

It really is a reality for many kids across our region.

Monday marked founder’s day for News Channel 11’s parent company, Nexstar. To pay it forward, the News Channel 11 team has partnered up with Good Samaritan Ministries for the back-to-school drive.

“We strongly believe that education is important,” Good Samaritan Ministries CEO, Aaron Murphy said. Whatever we can do to position them for a better and bright future, let’s do it by any means necessary.”

The non-profit is getting a head start on the back-to-school preparations. For the third year, News Channel 11 has been helping with the efforts as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

“It is extremely important that we start early in gathering resources via school supplies and monetary means to ensure we have enough to provide for children and teens in need,” Murphy said.

More than 300 students in need will receive school supplies and new clothes, however the goal is to provide for 700 students, but we cannot do it without help from the community.

Murphy said, “We feel that we are reaching beyond our comfort zones to combat poverty and change lives in various ways.”

Students will get something a little extra this year.

“We’re adding personal letters, devotionals and other meaningful items in the box to personalize each box for each child,” Murphy said.

The extension of love in various means, which is provided by devoted volunteers like Terry Lewis.

“The impact that you give to the folks that are on the receiving end of this. They’re so thankful for the opportunity that they might not have gotten if you didn’t have such a great family here, Terry said.

Lewis said there is something about providing strangers with necessities that becomes fulfillment for many involved.

“Some of the guys picking out some of the girls’ clothes, they’re like, ‘Does this match, but you could actually see the pride that they were putting into it. They were actually envisioning the child,” Lewis said.

Donations can make a difference by taking part in Good Samaritan Ministries’ back-to-school drive.

Those who make a donation of socks at Chick-Fil-A on West Market Street in Johnson City, will get a coupon for a Chick-Fil-A sandwich.

Those who donate at Office Depot in the form of notebook paper or composition books will get a 20 percent off coupon.

Donated supplies at Open Doors Coffeehouse, in Johnson City will allow donors to receive a free small coffee.

*All these offers last through Friday.

Details on for school supplies can be found here and on Good Samaritan’s website.