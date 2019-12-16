Golf Acres neighborhood holds 41st annual ‘Lights for Jesus’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of cars made their way through the Golf Acres neighborhood of Elizabethton Sunday night for the 41st annual ‘Lights for Jesus.’

The neighborhood light show was rescheduled to Sunday evening due to the rain on Saturday.

150 homes participated in the light show from G Street to Armour Drive.

Organizers said the event brings neighbors and visitors together, allowing them to reflect on the holiday season.

“It’s to glorify Jesus Christ and his birth date and it’s for people to stop and think about why we have Christmas and to enjoy this solitude and solace of all the beautiful lights in the neighborhood.”

Sweeney said ‘Lights for Jesus’ will return next year.