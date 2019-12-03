GIVING TUESDAY: Local organizations asking for donations on global day of giving back

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) “Giving Tuesday” is a global celebration of giving fueled by the power of social media and community collaboration.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Shop Small Saturday in the books, the global holiday marks a time to focus on giving back to those in need during the busy holiday season.

The #GivingTuesday movement reports that since its creation in 2012, more than one billion dollars have been donated for charity groups in the United States alone on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

WJHL is teaming up with the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to host the annual Tails and Paws Supply Drive on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd at 5 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds will host the event and the shelter is asking for donations of cat food, kitten food and cleaning supplies.

For Shelter Director Tammy Davis, Giving Tuesday is an important day at the shelter.

“We have lots of needs. We took in almost five thousand animals last year and all of those animals require some type of care. We rely on the community to donate supplies for us and we have animals come in with severe medical needs and we rely on donations for that too,” says Davis.

There are many other organizations in the Tri-Cities that are hoping you will consider them on Giving Tuesday, including:

Tilted Tavern Animal Rescue

One Acre Cafe

Neonatal Kitten Rescue

Hunger First

Appalachia Service Project

Coalition for Kids

AdaptoPlay

Develop Africa

East Tennessee State University

First Tennessee Human Resource Agency

Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee

Grace Fellowship Church

Hand-of-Hope

Jeremiah School

Mountain States Foundation

Rise Up

Seasons of Hope

Stadia Church Planting

The Altar Fellowship

The Keith Edmonds Foundation

The Quest Movement

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

Vessel of Honor

More information about each of those organizations and links to their websites can all be found here.

Facebook is matching the first 7 million dollars of donations today made through the social media platform. Check out the Facebook page of your favorite local charity and click “donate” to give online.